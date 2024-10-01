Chainstore Association elects new office-bearers

During the Annual General Meeting (AGM), held here at the head office, the Chainstore Association of Pakistan has elected its new office-bearers, including Asfandyar Farrukh, Ahsen Mahmood and Altaf Hashwani as Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively for the next tenure.

These appointments reflect the Association’s commitment to strong leadership and strategic direction.

The newly-formed executive committee includes a diverse group of esteemed industry professionals, each bringing unique expertise and perspective. The committee members are: Muhammad Fahad Dandia from Effjay Apparel, Shahzad Mobin from WalkEaze, Jawad Musaddiq from Urbansole, Mustafa Zaman from Sefam (Pvt) Ltd, Muhammad Imran Saleemi from Rainbow Cash & Carry, Muhammad Qasim from Firhaj Footwear (Pvt) Ltd, Wahaaj Tariq from Maypole (Pvt) Ltd, Women entrepreneurs Hasina Hasnain from A. Moosajee Sons and Naila Naqvi from Pie in the Sky. This dynamic team is poised to tackle the challenges facing the retail industry, championing initiatives that promote sustainability, innovation, and consumer engagement.