Pakistan win silver medal in World Beach Kabaddi Championship

Pakistan won the silver medal in the first World Beach Kabaddi Championship held in Iran. Pakistan suffered defeat in the final against the host nation, Iran. In a thrilling final of the World Beach Kabaddi Championship, Iran secured victory by six points, with the score standing at 45-41 in favor of Iran against Pakistan. Earlier, in the semi-final held in the morning, Pakistan defeated Iraq with a score of 58-21. Teams from Melli, Nepal, Turkmenistan, Denmark, Pakistan, Palestine, Kenya, Germany and Lebanon participated in the first World Beach Kabaddi Championship. Prior, the training camp of the national team players in preparation for the World Beach Kabaddi Championship was held at Pakistan Sports Complex.