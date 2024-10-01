Jasmine downs Li in playoff to win LPGA NW Arkansas crown

Jasmine Suwannapura eagled the second playoff hole to win the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship in Sunday, denying Lucy Li after a spectacular last-round duel.

Li, a 21-year-old Californian chasing her first title, had an LPGA record-equalling three eagles in her 11-under par 60 and had the clubhouse lead on 17-under 196.

But 31-year-old Thai veteran Jasmine recovered from an errant tee shot to eagle the 72nd hole and force the playoff with a 10-under round of 61.

It would be more than an hour before they returned to the par-five 18th, where Jasmine’s eagle putt was an inch short and they settled for matching birdies to start the playoff. Off the tee of 18 again, Jasmine gained the edge when she found the fairway as Li hit into the left rough.

Jasmine’s second shot raced through the green and spun back and with Li trying to get up and down for birdie the Thai rattled in her eagle putt for the win.

“It’s been a long time,” said an emotional Jasmine, who claimed a third LPGA title but her first since the 2019 Dow Invitational pairs event. “There was a time that I thought I’m probably not going to win again.