Scott seeks another chance to win Cup in 2026 at Medinah

A 10th consecutive loss by the Internationals to the United States in the Presidents Cup has the global golf squad hoping to pull off another “Miracle at Medinah” in 2026.

The Americans completed an 18.5-11.5 victory over the non-European side by taking 7.5 points from Sunday’s 12 closing singles matches at Royal Montreal.

The US team leads the all-time golf match play rivalry 13-1-1. But the Internationals will renew their quest for a first victory since 1998 in two years at Medinah, where Europe made an epic last-day fightback to win the 2012 Ryder Cup. “I feel like there has been an evolution,” said Australian Adam Scott, who hasn’t won in 11 Cup starts. “The result, unfortunately, is the same.

“Hopefully this competition inspires all of us sitting up here to play really hard, go on with our careers the next two years, win big events and come back better prepared and ready to win in Chicago.”

Scott, a 44-year-old from Adelaide who won the 2013 Masters, said he hopes to be part of that show.

“Sure. I think I can play for another couple years,” Scott said. “I’ve come this far. If I can play in a couple more years and contribute a point, then I’d love to be on a winning Presidents Cup team.

“I believe there’s something happening with this team internally under this shield. I’d love to push along and give it one more shot if I can.”

South Koreans Tom Kim and Kim Si-woo said Scott’s name is already down for Medinah and the Aussie says they inspire him to keep fighting for an elusive Presidents Cup victory.