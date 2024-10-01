Lt Gen Asim Malik takes helm of ISI

Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik has officially taken charge as the new Director-General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). His appointment marks a significant transition within Pakistan’s intelligence community.

Lt Gen Asim Malik is recognised as one of the Pakistan Army’s most capable operational commanders, adept at meeting complex objectives with timely actions.

He possesses expertise in operational intelligence and has managed various military affairs.

Before this role, General Malik commanded the Infantry Division in Balochistan and the Infantry Brigade in Waziristan.

He has been awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour and has served as Chief Instructor at the National Defence University (NDU) and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College in Quetta.

Additionally, the new spymaster is a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies. He previously held responsibilities within the Military Operations Directorate.

Gen Asim Malik’s tenure as Adjutant General coincided with significant political events, including the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan and subsequent unrest. Following Imran’s detention, supporters of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), engaged in protests that led to damage to public property and military installations.

A former colleague noted that Malik’s new role underscores the strong confidence the military leadership has in him. The ISI, founded in 1948, is Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency.