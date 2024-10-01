Petrol becomes cheaper, LPG dearer

The federal government on Monday slashed the petrol price by Rs2.07 and that of high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs3.4 per litre for the next fortnight.

“The federal government continues to provide relief to the people. The price of petroleum products has decreased once again,” said a statement issued by state broadcaster PTV.

It said the new petrol price was now Rs247.03 and that of HSD was Rs246.29.

The statement further said the price of kerosene oil was reduced by Rs3.57 to Rs154.9 and that of light diesel oil by RsRs1.03 to Rs140.9

The slashes come after the federal government notified a cut of Rs10 per litre in the petrol price, as well as a Rs13.06 per litre reduction in the price of HSD on September 15.

At present, the government is charging about Rs76 per litre tax on both petrol and HSD. Although the general sales tax is zero on all petroleum products, the government is charging Rs60 per litre petroleum development levy on both products that normally impact the masses.

Separately, the government increased the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs7.31 per kilogram, according to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday.

Following the hike, the new price of LPG for October has been set at Rs251.30 per kilogram.

The increase has also affected the cost of an 11.8 kg domestic cylinder, which will now be Rs86 more expensive, bringing the new price to Rs2,965 per cylinder.

The price adjustment comes as part of the government’s monthly review of energy prices, with the rising cost of LPG continuing to impact households across the country.