3 cops killed in Iran, Jaish al-Adl claims responsibility

At least three policemen were killed in separate attacks by militants and gunmen in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province, state media reported on Monday. One of Iran’s poorest regions, Sistan-Baluchistan has long been plagued by unrest involving drug-smuggling gangs, rebels from the Baloch minority, and extremists. “A border guard was killed a few hours ago in a clash with gunmen in Hirmand in Sistan-Baluchistan province,” the official IRNA news agency reported. A separate attack on law enforcement in the same region on Monday left another border guard killed and two others wounded, IRNA said. The news agency also reported that a member of the police special force was killed in the town of Khash, also in Sistan-Baluchistan. Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the last two attacks in a message on Telegram. The group has claimed responsibility for several attacks in recent months, including a Sunday raid that killed a policeman in the same region.