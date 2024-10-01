Pakistan to miss last solar eclipse of 2024: PMD

The second and final solar eclipse of 2024 is set to occur on the night of October 2-3, but it will not be visible in Pakistan, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The solar eclipse will commence at 8:45pm as per local time.

The meteorological department has stated that the eclipse will be observable in regions of North and South America, as well as Antarctica.

However, residents of Pakistan will not be able to witness this celestial event.

The annular solar eclipse, also referred to as a “ring of fire” eclipse, is set to take place on October 2, primarily visible over parts of southern Chile and Argentina.

This event marks the first solar eclipse since April when eleven contiguous states in the US were in the path of totality.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly over the sun’s disk but is at a point in its orbit farther from Earth.

This positioning results in most of the sun being obscured, leaving a bright ring visible around the edges, hence the term “ring of fire.”

According to Space.com, the path of annularity will be limited, running through specific southern regions of Chile and Argentina, where approximately 175,000 residents reside within this path.

In contrast, the previous April eclipse had a much larger population of 32 million in the US within its path of totality.

In Chile and Argentina, the annularity will last only between three to six minutes.

On Rapa Nui (Easter Island), the eclipse will be observable around 2:03pm local time. Notable viewing spots include Perito Moreno National Park, Puerto Deseado, and Puerto San Julián in Argentina, as well as the town of Cochrane in Chile.

A partial solar eclipse will accompany the annular event, visible approximately 85 minutes before and after the ring of fire. This partial eclipse will be observed across parts of South America, Antarctica, North America, and the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, including Hawaii. Key locations for viewing the partial eclipse include Buenos Aires, São Paulo, and Asunción.

To safely observe the annular solar eclipse, it is crucial to wear proper eye protection, as the sun is never completely covered.

Regular sunglasses do not provide adequate protection. Safe solar viewers and filters are essential, as they are significantly darker than regular sunglasses. Alternatively, observers can create a pinhole projector to safely view the eclipse by projecting the sun’s image onto a nearby surface.