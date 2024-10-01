Azma accuses KP CM of waging war on Punjab

Punjab Minister for Information Azma Bokhari asserted that a CM of a province waging war on another province, the federation would suffer in KP versus Punjab rift.

Talking to the media at Lahore High Court, he berated KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur for his actions and threatening statements against the Punjab government.

She also affirmed Rana Sanaullah’s statement that the PTI would create tragedy for Pakistan.

The Punjab minister clarified that she wasn’t in favour of a governor-led government in the KP province but the current deteriorating law and order and rise in terrorism incidents suggested so.

Bokhari criticised KP CM governance who had no concern for the province and led poor governance in the KP.

She suggested that children in KP must have laptops in their hands but you had misled them creating rift between them and police.

Information minister highlighted that she wasn’t given relief nor her video was removed from social media, indicating a case pertaining to a fake video of her on social media.

She alleged that this chaotic group was being operated from abroad and their IDs had been blocked in the first phase now their properties would be confiscated.

Azma Bokhari emphasised the need for monitoring of social media.

Talking to media in Lahore on Monday, she said that social media cannot be left all alone without any check and balance as it was often used to malign and target people.

Azma Bukhari said social media monitoring laws have been promulgated across the world but the government in Pakistan has not signed any agreement regarding social media monitoring so far.