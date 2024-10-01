FIA ordered to complete probe into Azma fake video case in 10 days

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to complete the investigation in the Azma Bukhari fake video case within ten days. LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari, seeking action against those involved in sharing fake pictures and videos of her on social media. During Monday’s proceedings, in response to previous court orders, the FIA DG appeared before the court and stated that an inquiry had been initiated against the investigation officer for submitting inaccurate reports to the court. He assured that the court would be updated upon the conclusion of the inquiry. The FIA DG further requested additional time to complete the investigation of the fake video case, stating that two to three weeks would be needed. However, the court instructed that the investigation must be completed within ten days. The court also asked for a report on the legal status of the social media platform ‘X’ operating in Pakistan. Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until October 11.