Pakistan Embassy in Beijing observes Defence Day

The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing on Monday hosted a ceremony to commemorate Defence and Martyrs Day to pay rich tributes to the valor, resolve and ultimate sacrifices made by members of the Pakistan armed forces to defend their homeland.

The event was attended by a large number of dignitaries including senior Chinese civil and military officials, members of the diplomatic corps, defense attaches, media, members of Pakistani community and officers of the embassy. Air Marshal Jia Zhigang, Deputy Commander Peoples Liberation Army (Air Force) of China was the chief guest.

The ceremony commenced with playing of the national anthem, followed by a moment of silence to pay homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the defense of Pakistan.

Addressing the ceremony , Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi underscored the strong bond between Pakistan and China, emphasizing the deep-rooted partnership and cooperation in the field of defence between the two countries.

He underlined that Pakistan highly valued its strong ties with China and remained committed to further deepening them to advance the shared goals of peace and security in the region.

The ceremony also featured a presentation on the historic events of the 1965 war, including acts of heroism displayed by Pakistan’s armed forces.

A short video highlighting the modern achievements of the military and its role in disaster relief, peacekeeping missions, and contributions to regional stability, was screened.