PM Shehbaz UNGA speech becomes most-watched on UN’s YouTube channel

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last week has become the most-watched speech on the UN’s official YouTube channel, according to data released by the UN’s Centre for Public Opinion Research.

The prime minister’s speech, which covered urgent global issues, garnered over 137,000 views, making it the most-viewed address among world leaders on the platform.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address has resonated globally, becoming the top speech watched on the UN’s YouTube channel,” the Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday.

In addition to YouTube viewership, the speech attracted over 1.6 million views on Al Jazeera’s TikTok account, further amplifying his message.

During his speech, Prime Minister Sharif condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, calling the military offensive a “genocidal war.” He said:

“The world cannot stand by as innocent Palestinian children and women are massacred. What is happening in Gaza is a humanitarian catastrophe. This is not a conflict; it is a genocidal war.”

The prime minister also addressed the longstanding Kashmir dispute, criticising the international community’s inaction. He emphasised the need for urgent resolution, saying: “Kashmir remains a bleeding wound on the conscience of the world. The silence of global powers has allowed the suffering of millions of Kashmiris to continue.”

Sharif highlighted the global climate crisis, particularly in the context of Pakistan’s vulnerability to natural disasters, urging world leaders to take action: “Pakistan, a victim of climate change, has seen unprecedented floods and devastation. It is time for the global community to fulfil its responsibilities and support those affected by the climate crisis.”

The speeches of world leaders were broadcast live on the UN’s official YouTube channel, providing access to audiences worldwide. This widespread viewership reflects the global interest in the issues raised by the Pakistani premier.