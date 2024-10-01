SHC summons Karachi mayor in BRT tree-cutting case

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday summoned Mayor Karachi and Secretary Transport over tree-cutting along the bus rapid transit route in the city.

Secretary Forest and others also appeared in the high court in hearing of the petition against tree-cutting in Karachi. Secretary Forest informed that the KMC has been responsible for the trees in city, while the forest department’s domain begins from outside of the city limits.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar asked about the KMC’s report on the matter.

KMC’s lawyer pleaded for some time to submit the report. “The contractor, under the BRT agreement will plant five trees for cutting each tree,” lawyer told the court.

“Not a single tree has been planted so far,” petitioner’s lawyer Shahnawaz Dahiri told the court. “The Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) had clearly written in its terms and conditions when issued the NOC,” petitioner said.

“It is responsibility of the Mayor Karachi who is the head,” Justice Amjad Sehto observed.

“Contractor has also failed to appear in the court,” petitioner’s lawyer said.

“If he didn’t appear, ex-parte decision will be made for him,” bench remarked.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 22.

Cutting of trees amid extreme weather events being deemed a step that will further aggravate the climate woes of Karachi including prolonged heatwaves and soaring temperatures.