Dr Shahnawaz murder: SHC orders placement of all accused on ECL

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed to place the names of all accused involved in murder of blasphemy accused Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar during a fake police encounter in Umerkot on Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, the Mir Pur Khas bench of Sindh High Court announced the verdict which was reserved earlier on the civil society’s plea.

It should be mentioned here that a case was registered after an inquiry report confirmed that the blasphemy accused, Dr. Shahnawaz Kumbhar was killed in a suspected fake police encounter.

As many as 45 individuals including the high-ranking police officials, including DIG Javed Jaskani, SSP Asad Chaudhry, SSP Asif Raza Baloch, SHO Sindhari and CIA team officials.

Lodged under charges of murder, terrorism, and the Torture and Custodial Death Prevention Act 2022, the FIR also include Umar Jan Sindhari who allegedly incited public outrage through social media, leading to violent actions.

The case filed by Advocate Ibrahim, the brother-in-law of Dr. Shahnawaz at Sindhari police station alleged the police of staging the encounter and torturing the victim.

DIB in-charge Danish Bhatti, Sub-Inspector Hidayatullah Narejo and other police personnel were also nominated in the case.

The investigation includes both known and unknown suspects linked to the incident.

Dr. Shahnawaz was reportedly taken into custody from Karachi and transferred to the police in Umarkot, where his death occurred.

Prior to this, following the direction of Sindh Police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, the inquiry committee has completed the investigation of Umerkot incident and exposed the misconduct of Sindh police.

The inquiry report, issued after intense public pressure, has revealed severe violations of law by police officials from Umerkot and Mirpur Khas.

The blasphemy accusations against Dr. Shahnawaz led to widespread protests in Umerkot, forcing police to expedite his arrest. He was tracked down in Karachi and handed over to Mirpur Khas police, who allegedly staged the encounter later that night.

The inquiry committee, tasked with investigating the incident, has confirmed that the police encounter was fabricated to give legal cover to an extrajudicial killing.

The report condemns the celebrations and praise that police officers received from the public following Dr. Shahnawaz’s death, which went viral on social media.

The committee recommended that the family of Dr. Shahnawaz may record a statement and file an FIR for murder against the officers involved.

The committee further urged a strict departmental action against Umerkot and Mirpur Khas police, including senior officers such as the DIG and SSP of both districts, for their failure to uphold legal procedures and maintain command during the incident.