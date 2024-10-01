Gandapur rewards ‘top 10’ ministers in his cabinet

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Monday announced to reward those provincial ministers who showed outstanding performance during the last six months. Earlier, the chief minister said that performance of all provincial ministers will be reviewed after every six months and awards will be distributed among 10 top ministers. The chief ministers will give away the rewards to ministers at a ceremony to be held on Tuesday (October 1, 2024). Following ministers were declared as successful: Minister for Irrigation Aqib Ullah Khan (first position),Minister for Higher Education Mena Khan Afridi (second position), Minister for Religious Affairs Mohammad Adnan Qadri (third position), Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Sajjad (fourth position)Minister for Law Aftab Alam Afridi (fifth position), Minister for Public Health Pukhtooniyar Khan (sixth position), Minister for Food Mohammad Zahir Shah (seventh position), Minister for Cattle and Heads Nazir Ahmad Abbasi (eighth position) Special Advisor for Sports Syed Fakhar Jahan (ninth position), Advisor for Industries Abdul Karim Tordhar (tenth position) Chief Minister Gandapur, Barrister Gohar and Omar Ayub will distribute awards among above-mentioned ministers and advisors at the Chief Minister’s House tomorrow.