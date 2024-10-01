Sindh announces fee cuts for filming at tourist sties

In a significant move to boost tourism, the Sindh government has announced substantial reductions in fees for filming, drama, commercial videos, photography, and bridal shoots at various cultural and historical sites. This initiative was directed by the Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism, Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

According to a statement from the department, the fee for filming at Mohenjo-Daro and Makli has been dramatically reduced from 200,000 rupees to just 50,000 rupees. Additionally, the fee for the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum has been slashed from 100,000 to 30,000 rupees.

The new fees for other notable sites include a reduction for the Maki House Museum in Hyderabad, Kot Diji Fort, and Naukot Fort, now set at 30,000 rupees instead of 100,000. Similarly, the charges for filming at Umar Kot Fort and Museum, Rani Kot Fort, Chaukundi Graveyard, and Bhambore Fort have also been established at 30,000 rupees.

The Secretary of Culture has issued a notification regarding these new pricing structures. Minister Zulfiqar Ali Shah stated that these reductions aim to make these sites more accessible, allowing a greater number of people to benefit from visiting and filming at these historical landmarks. He added that by lowering fees, the cultural and historical sites of Sindh would gain more prominence, highlighting the positive image of Sindh on the global stage, in line with the directives from the Chief Minister of Sindh.