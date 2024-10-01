Dr Zakir Naik lands in Islamabad on 15-day visit

Renowned Indian Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naek landed in Islamabad on Monday morning on a 15-day visit which will take him to three major Pakistani cities to deliver lectures.

Dr. Zakir Naik arrived in Pakistan on the special invitation of the government.

Dr. Naik was welcomed by Prime Minister Youth Program head Rana Mashhood at Islamabad International Airport. Parliamentary Secretary Religous Affairs Shamsher Ali Mazari was also present at the airport to welcome Dr. Naik. Dr. Naik landed at the airport early Monday and was also welcomed by officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs including Syed Dr Attaur Rehman.

The tour, which kicks off on October 5 in Karachi and concludes in Islamabad on October 20, will see Dr. Naik deliver lectures in three major cities: Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Dr. Naik, who is visiting Pakistan on the special invitation of the government, grabbed the attention of numerous passengers at the airport, who greeted him with enthusiasm and respect. Security around the airport was heightened as Dr. Naik was escorted to his destination in Islamabad under tight measures.

During his visit, Dr. Zakir Naik is set to address several high-profile events in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. He will also meet with prominent national figures. His lectures are expected to attract large audiences, with both scholars and the general public eager to engage with his teachings. On September 20, Dr. Zakir Naik’s official Facebook page had confirmed that he was set to deliver lectures in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, as part of a nationwide tour starting on October 5. The tour is scheduled to begin in Karachi and conclude in Islamabad on October 20. Joining him on the tour will be his son, Dr. Fariq Naik, who is also an Islamic scholar and will be delivering lectures in all three cities.