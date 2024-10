Police have arrested eight accused who killed four people to avenge the murder of their brother over Rs100 in Gujranwala on Monday.

According to police, accused Qaiser killed the victims to avenge his brother’s murder. An argument started between the victims and the accused for paying Rs100 to collect garbage from the street, the police said. The dispute over Rs100 has so far claimed four precious lives, the police said. The Police have arrested the accused and started further investigation.