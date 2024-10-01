Kim Jong Un visits flood-hit areas of N. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited flood-damaged areas in the country and ordered swift action to rebuild homes, state media reported on Monday. North Korea experienced a record downpour in late July which killed an unspecified number of people, flooded homes and submerged swathes of farmland in its northern regions near China. Thousands of displaced flood victims were relocated to facilities in the capital while their homes are being rebuilt. Visiting the construction site, Kim ordered workers “to alleviate the pain of the flood victims as early as possible,” according to the official KCNA news agency. Photos from KCNA showed Kim walking through the muddy site and speaking with officials in front of partially built structures. This marks his third visit to flood-hit areas, with previous appearances showing him holding children, inspecting damage from a dinghy, and driving through floodwaters in his luxury vehicle. International offers of support have poured in since news of the flooding disaster first emerged, including from South Korea which offered aid via the Korean Red Cross despite the two countries’ strained relations.