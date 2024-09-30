JI warns government against violating Rawalpindi agreement

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, accused the government of violating the Rawalpindi Agreement and warned that it would face consequences for its actions.

Addressing a press conference at the Noor Haq Institute on Sunday, he criticised the high electricity costs resulting from unfavourable Independent Power Producer (IPP) agreements and oppressive taxes imposed on the public and traders.

Rehman announced the launch of the next phase of the ‘Haq Do Awam’ (Give Rights to the People) movement, which includes nationwide protests against these issues.

He indicated that the movement has options for a long march to Islamabad and a potential strike lasting one to three days. From October 23 to 27, a public referendum will also be conducted regarding the non-payment of electricity bills across the country.

He outlined plans to show solidarity with the people of Gaza and to protest against Israeli aggression.

Major events are scheduled, including public gatherings in Chitral on October 2 and Faisalabad on October 4, culminating in a significant “Gaza and Lebanon Million March” on October 6 in Karachi. On October 7, participants from all walks of life will take to the streets at noon to protest against Israel.

Rehman urged the government to officially announce a nationwide protest on October 7 to send a clear and effective message against Israeli aggression and terrorism.

He stressed that the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a matter for the entire Muslim community, not just a single political party. He said he plans to engage with both the government and opposition parties to unite on a single agenda regarding Israel.

He asserted that if the Muslim community, especially its leaders, were to unite, Israel would lack the courage to continue its bombings in Gaza. He criticised the silence and cowardice of current rulers, suggesting that it has emboldened Israel to extend its aggression into Lebanon.

JI chief highlighted the historical resistance of Hamas and Hezbollah against Israeli and American forces. He condemned discussions surrounding a two-state solution for Palestine, stating that such talks merely serve to appease the United States and Israel.

He further criticised Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s recent statements at the United Nations regarding Kashmir and Palestine, arguing that by endorsing a two-state solution, the prime minister was attempting to placate the US and Israel, which contradicts Pakistan’s national stance.