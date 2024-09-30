KP CM declares revolution, pledges ‘an eye for an eye’ response

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has called for a revolution, stating that there is no alternative to it.

He emphasised that now the response to bullets will be bullets, shells will be met with shells, and sticks will be countered with sticks.

The announcement comes a day after Ali Amin Gandapur failed to join the Pakistan Tehrekk-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest in Rawalpindi as he got stuck at the Burhan Interchange, where he later announced the end of the protest and instructed workers to retreat.

PTI protesters, responding to a call from their leader Imran Khan, hit the streets in Rawalpindi on Saturday, igniting intense clashes with police that turned the city into a battleground.

A sense of foreboding and tension hung in the air in the garrison city as the embattled party prepared for a protest in Rawalpindi with Section 144 in effect, echoing recent clashes that marred its power shows amid mounting obstacles. Following a day marked by chaos and unrest, the PTI announced new protest dates, bringing its Rawalpindi demonstrations to a close after the confrontations with law enforcement.

In a video message released late at night following protests in Rawalpindi, the chief minister said that they have been ‘wronged, their privacy violated,’ but they have not uttered a word of complaint for the sake of the country.

He further claimed that during the protests, they were fired upon, shells were launched, and they faced batons. He stated that every three kilometres, the Punjab police continued to fire shells and bullets. Three of their workers were hit by bullets, and over 50 were injured by shells.

He further said that some Punjab police personnel ‘fell into their hands, but he had instructed for their release.’

Ali Amin Gandapur said that his message is clear and ‘not intended as a threat, rather a final warning.’

Addressing institutions Gandapur said, “If they cannot listen to the voice of the people or respect their opinions, then they should step aside. Let the people make their own decisions, and allow political decisions to be made by political leaders-do not interfere.”

Respondin, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has condemned Gandapur’s recent threats of aggression towards Islamabad and Punjab, labelling them as a declaration to repeat the events of May 9.

Tarar stated that the CM’s remarks signify an admission of his own failures in managing the provincial government. He noted that the threats to mobilise against Islamabad and Punjab reflect a shift from verbal attacks to violence, which could ultimately harm Gandapur himself.

He further criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government’s actions, asserting that their rhetoric and behaviour are neither democratic nor parliamentary. He pointed out that the PTI has never proposed to compete in areas such as education, health, or economic improvement.

“If you want to bring about a revolution, focus on health, education, and welfare projects,” he urged, highlighting the rampant corruption and incompetence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He noted that the real competition should involve providing relief to electricity consumers in the province, similar to the measures taken by the federal government and Punjab.