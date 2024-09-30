Bilawal felicitates newly elected body of LCCI

The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has congratulated the newly elected body of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

He felicitated Abuzar Shad on being elected as President of LCCI, Engineer Khalid Usman as Senior Vice President and Shahid Nazir as Vice President.

Bilawal said that the business community had an important role in the economy of the country.

He said that the joint cooperation between PPP and business community could pave the way for development.

He asked the new leadership of LCCI to give their recommendations for economic reforms.