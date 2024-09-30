Policeman, couple injured in shooting; suspect killed

A policeman and a civilian couple were injured in a shootout in Hasan Garhi area on Sunday. According to details, the incident occurred when a police patrol team attempted to stop a group of suspicious individuals. The suspects opened fire on the police team, wounding the In-charge of Bashirabad police chowki and two passersby. In response, police returned fire, killing one of the attackers, identified as Shabbir Hussain.

The injured were immediately taken to Lady Reading Hospital for medical treatment. SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar visited the hospital to oversee the care of injured and ensure they received necessary medical attention.

The injured husband and wife are residents of Hassan Garhi.