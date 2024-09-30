Pakistan Ambassador in France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad on Sunday said that the diplomatic world was particularly conscious of fashion’s growing role in cultural diplomacy.

The ambassador expressed his views during a multi-designer and multi-cultural fashion show which was held at Embassy of Pakistan, Paris in collaboration with Fashion London to celebrate the diverse cultures and unique fashion scenes of Pakistan, Uzbekistan, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Amb. Ahmad outlines importance of cultural diplomacy Amb. Ahmad outlines importance of cultural diplomacy Amb. Ahmad outlines importance of cultural diplomacy

A large number of guests from different walks of life including French officials and friends, diplomats, fashion and business circle, students and media attended the fashion show.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad welcomed the guests “Spring Summer 2025 Paris”, featuring six dynamic designers, all of whom had previously presented their collections internationally, a press release said.

“Much as food, art and sports say a lot about a nation’s culture, fashion has its own unique place. Cultural diplomacy was one of the priorities of the Embassy, and events like this transform dreams into reality. The objective was to showcase rich cultural heritage of our country by drawing linkages and partnering with others friends,” he added.

Amb. Ahmad outlines importance of cultural diplomacy Amb. Ahmad outlines importance of cultural diplomacy Amb. Ahmad outlines importance of cultural diplomacy

He said as the world evolved, so did fashion and Pakistan was home to countless extravagant fashion weeks that were conducted annually.

While appreciating the work of all designers, he said that behind every quality garment, there was a story – a tale of tradition, artistry, and passion.

“This storytelling was evident in the meticulous details, the selection of fabrics, the colour palettes, and the overall concept of each collection. One way or another the designers share part of rich cultural history of their countries with the world,” a press release quoted the ambassador as saying.

The ambassador while introducing Geoff Cox, Executive Producer Fashion London appreciated his passion and commitment in putting together a diverse fashion show which aimed to further glorify the fashion world.

Amb. Ahmad outlines importance of cultural diplomacy Amb. Ahmad outlines importance of cultural diplomacy Amb. Ahmad outlines importance of cultural diplomacy

Geoff Cox sharing his views said that it was an absolute honour and delight to work with the ambassador and embassy’s team behind the show.