Violation of dengue SOPs: Housing societies warned of strict action

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on the directives of Director General, Kinza Murtaza has directed the private housing societies that strict action would be taken against violators of dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Punjab government.

According to RDA spokesman, the prevailing weather is suitable for dengue larvae breeding, therefore, strict compliance of anti-dengue SOPs is needed to prevent the spread of larvae during the dengue peak season.

“The role of private housing societies is very crucial in containing the spread of dengue virus, he said adding, it is responsibility of every housing society to ensure dengue free environment for the inhabitants.”

The recent rains had been declared suitable for the breeding of dengue mosquitoes. Not only could the dengue mosquito breed rapidly in the current climate, but it can also be extremely dangerous to human health, he said.

The spokesman informed that a large number of the residents of different housing societies were not taking care and not adopting precautionary measures against dengue. Due to the non-compliance of SOPs, dengue virus might spread in various housing societies, he said.

He said if this situation was not controlled and given due attention, dengue virus could spread in different areas. RDA would take strict action in accordance with the law against those found violating the SOPs, he added.

He informed that DG had warned that negligence on part of the officials concerned would not be tolerated and directed the authorities and the enforcement teams to ensure full implementation of the anti-dengue SOPs.

He further said that in a meeting held here the other day, Assistant Entomologist Health Department, Saqib Raza Shah gave a briefing regarding dengue prevention.

Additional DG, RDA Awais Manzoor Tarar during the meeting said that the role of private housing societies is very important to ensure compliance with the SOPs of the health department in collaboration with the departments concerned.

He further said that it is the responsibility of every housing society to ensure a dengue-free environment for the residents and avoid dengue outbreak particularly during peak season.

The Director Admin and Finance RDA, Asif Mahmood Janjua on this occasion said that the situation shows very poor progress in dengue surveillance activities and non-compliance of dengue SOPs. Due to non-compliance there is fear of dengue outbreak in various housing societies. This could create a very alarming situation as the threat of dengue continues to persist, he added. He said that if the worst situation continues and dengue outbreak occurs in any housing scheme of Rawalpindi in near future, then the official concerned would be held responsible.