PIA flight from Muscat makes emergency landing in Karachi

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight travelling from Muscat to Peshawar encountered a technical fault, leading to an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The Airbus A320, experiencing a sudden malfunction, dropped rapidly from 36,000 feet to 8,000 feet within minutes. The pilot immediately declared an emergency to Air Traffic Control (ATC) and radar, ensuring the safe descent and landing of the plane.

Airport officials confirmed that the emergency landing was successfully executed, and no passengers were harmed.

Investigations into the cause of the technical fault are ongoing.