61 new dengue cases reported in Rawalpindi

The dengue crisis continues to escalate in Rawalpindi, with 61 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of patients in the district to 1172 this season. Allied hospitals are currently treating 138 dengue patients. According to health officials, 32 cases emerged from Potohar Town, while 7 were reported from within the Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction. The Rawalpindi Cantonment area saw 11 new cases, Potohar rural region had 15, Chaklala Cantonment and Kahuta each recorded 3 cases, and one case was confirmed from Gujar Khan. Authorities have stepped up enforcement against dengue spread violations, registering 3462 FIRs for non-compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). Additionally, 1401 premises have been sealed, and 2502 challans issued. Despite prior warnings, Rs. 16.8 million in fines have been imposed on violators where dengue larvae were repeatedly found. Health officials urge residents to take necessary precautions to curb the dengue outbreak.