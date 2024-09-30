Police arrest 103 PTI workers

Police have arrested 103 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, including 12 women, for protesting despite the imposition of Section 144. Among the arrested are two female MPA candidates, including Simabiya Tahir.

A total of six cases have been registered across five police stations, with three cases involving terrorism charges under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and four cases citing violations of Section 144.

All detainees are set to appear before the duty judge today (Sunday), while the Insaf Lawyers Forum’s legal team has arrived at the judicial complex. The cases have been lodged at City, Waris Khan, New Town, Civil Lines, and RA Bazaar police stations.