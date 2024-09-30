Most wanted shooter Jameel alias Jeela killed by friends

A most-wanted shooter, Jameel alias Jeela, was killed by the firing of his own associates during a police encounter near Kahna, Lahore on Sunday. According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Chaudhary Faisal Sharif, Jameel was a notorious criminal involved in a range of violent activities. In 2017, he led a bank robbery, snatching Rs 5 million from a citizen. He also committed multiple murders, including a killing during a robbery in Hijra Shah Muqeem in 2022 and another in Rawalpindi Cantonment in 2019. In total, he was involved in 72 criminal cases, which included attempts to murder, dacoity, and robbery. The Organised Crime Unit of Model Town had taken Jameel into custody after obtaining his physical remand. However, while being taken to a locality for evidence recovery, his associates ambushed the police team near Kahna, opening fire to rescue him.