Experts in KP term PM’s USA visit highly successful

International Relations experts have praised Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s recent five-day visit to the United States of America (USA) to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), declaring it highly successful and beneficial for Pakistan.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq highlighted the significance of the Prime Minister’s address at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Moment 2024, which received widespread acclaim.

He noted that the Prime Minister’s remarks served as a powerful call for international and regional unity to confront critical global issues such as climate change, the debt burden, and terrorism—challenges that disproportionately impact underdeveloped and developing nations, including Pakistan.

Emphasizing the importance of the Prime Minister’s focus on solutions to these urgent global challenges, particularly in the context of rising carbon emissions and the increasing financial pressures faced by vulnerable countries, he said the Premier visit has not only elevated Pakistan’s stance on the international stage but also reinforced the need for collaborative efforts to achieve sustainable development goals.

He said the huge debt burdens which are increasing with each passing year, are directly affecting underdeveloped and developing countries including Pakistan, and the premier was being appreciated at national and international forums for highlighting the negative effects of debts burden on poor economies.

Professor Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department, University of Peshawar also termed the visit of PM has highly sucessful at UNGA where he met with top world leaders of friendly countries and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest with special focus on resolution of Kashmir dispute and sustainable socio economic development of Pakistan. In his historic address at 79th session of the UNGA, the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has boldly highlighted the genocidal war of Israel at Ghaza, human rights abuses at Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir, wining the hearts and minds of Pakistanis, Kashmiris and Plastanians.

Muhammad Hussain Khateeb, Member All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC Gillani Group) said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had won the hearts and minds of all Kashmiris for exclusively highlighting the Kashmir dispute in its true perspective at UNGA.

He said Indian occupational forces’ war crimes, state terrorism and human rights abuses had made life a worst nightmare for over one million oppressed Kashmiris.

APHC leader said India had imposed military siege on some 10 million Kashmiris in IIOJK where over 900,000 Indian forces were deployed with no regards for human rights and Geneva Convention.

Since 1989, he said more than 162,000 Kashmiris had been subjected to inhuman torture by Indian forces, adding over 100,000 Kashmiris had been killed by Indian forces while more than 7,200 innocent people murdered in custody of Indian army. Dr Ejaz Khan, former Chairman international relations Department, UoP said the world was facing most daunting challenges such as Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, a dangerous conflict in Ukraine, destructive conflicts across Africa and Asia, rising geo-political tensions, resurging terrorism, galloping poverty, stifling debt and a mounting impact of climate change.

He said great responsibilities rest on UN to take a lead role in addressing these challenges for world peace and prosperity.

He said the UN has not lived up to expectations of oppressed Kashmiris for which it came into existence as the endless sufferings of the oppressed Kashmiris continued in the IIOJK that turned it into the world’s largest jail.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif has again reminded the world body and its member countries about its commitment and promises in resolution of the long-pending Kashmir dispute that may put the region’s peace into jeopardy if not resolved soon, he said.

The Prime Minister effectively drew the attention of the world community towards the deteriorating human rights situation in IIOJK and exposed the repressive face of India, which claimed to be the largest democracy of the world.

Since joining of UNO, he said that Pakistan had worked and supported the role of world body in fostering global peace, security, and economic prosperity, adding it was India that backtracked from its commitment and promises by not granted right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris since its illegal invasion of IIOJK in 1947.

Professor Dr Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman, International Relations Department termed the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s landmark address at UNGA praised worthy, highlighting all key issues faced by Pakistan and Muslim Ummah effectively.

He said Prime Minister has boldly highlighted the issue of terrorism, its negative impact on economy and Pakistan’s sacrfices in war against terrorism.

He said that premier has rightly called on India to reverse the unilateral and illegal measures, it has taken since 5 August 2019, and enter into a meaningful dialogue “for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the Kashmiri people”.

He expressed the hope that India would reciprocate positively to PM Shahbaz Sharif’s offer of dialogue for lasting peace in South Asia.

He said the Premier has rightly underlined the importance of addressing the inequities in international economic relations and reforming the international financial architecture.