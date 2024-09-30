Police apathy stalls Lahore’s war on illegal constructions

The ongoing crackdown on illegal constructions in Lahore has hit a major roadblock as the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) planning officers have refused to continue operations citing the unavailability of police support. The MCL officials expressed concerns about their safety, stating they have been held hostage and faced violent confrontations during previous operations, leaving them feeling unsafe.

Zonal officers from Lahore’s nine zones have warned that without adequate police protection, they are unable to proceed with further actions. The absence of police during operations, especially against influential individuals and groups, escalates the danger, putting both staff and officers at risk.

The officials have emphasized that operations against illegal constructions are sensitive in nature and often face strong resistance, making police presence essential. They consider the lack of police support a serious issue, endangering lives and hampering effective action.

Fearing mafia resistance, the MCL officers have urged higher authorities, including MCL Administrator Syed Musa Raza and Lahore Commissioner, to immediately address the issue and ensure police presence during every operation. They stressed that without police cooperation, daily operations are not feasible, and unchecked illegal constructions could severely disrupt the city’s planning and development projects.

It is worth mentioning that incidents of gunfire have previously occurred during operations in the Kurbath village, further underlining the need for enhanced security measures.