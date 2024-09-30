Punjab govt guarantees foreign investor safety

In a significant move to bolster economic growth, Punjab Secretary for Industries and Food, Ehsan Bhutta, has reiterated the provincial government’s dedication to creating a conducive environment for foreign investors. Secretary Ehsan Bhutta talking to PTV news channel reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing a secure and supportive business environment. Bhutta emphasized that a robust security framework is being implemented to safeguard investors’ interests, fostering an environment conducive to growth and progress. Bhutta outlined a comprehensive strategy to boost foreign investors’ confidence, including streamlined regulatory frameworks, efficient dispute resolution mechanisms, and enhanced security protocols. This multi-faceted approach aims to mitigate risks and provide a secure environment for investors to operate.