Mahesh Bhatt apologised for copying my song: Waris Baig

Pakistani singer Waris Baig has recently revealed that veteran Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt “apologised” to him for using one of his songs without permission in the hit movie ‘Murder’.

In an interview recently, the Pakistani musician disclosed that Bhatt copied his song for the film without initially realising it was a creation of a Pakistani artist.

“Mahesh Bhatt later apologised to me for the unauthorised use of the song,” Waris said.

The filmmaker admitted he was unaware of its origin at the time.

Baig further disclosed that several of his songs have been copied over the years, mostly by Bollywood productions.

“I don’t take offence if someone copies my songs,” he added, explaining that during that time, there was no clear system in place to protect artists’ work.

“Now YouTube sends strikes to those who copy, but back then, we had no such mechanism,” he said.