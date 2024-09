Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bagged the best actor awards at the IIFA Awards 2024 while “Animal” scored the most wins at the event.

The ceremony, held in Abu Dhabi, saw Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for his role in “Jawan,” while Rani Mukerji was named Best Actress for her role in “Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.”

Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged the Best Director for “12th Fail,” starring actor Vikrant Massey.