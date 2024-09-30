Cardi B calls out Offset as he accuses her of cheating while pregnant

Cardi B isn’t mincing words. The 31-year-old called out her estranged husband Offset amid their impending divorce on Instagram Live Sept. 25. And the former Migosrapper took to the comments section to accuse the “WAP” rapper of cheating.

“U messed with a baby inside tell the truth!!,” Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, commented during the Live.

Cardi, who shares kids Kulture, 6, and Wave, 3, with Offset, most recently welcomed their third child earlier this month, sharing photos and videos featuring her ex in the hospital room despite filing for divorce in August. In her Live, the Grammy winner also went on to share that while she’s thankful for the former couple’s three kids together, she “regrets” him. “But f–k you, I regret you,” she said. “I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.”

And the relationship between the two co-parents only seemed to get more tense. “Since you wanna f–king threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s–t, you wanna take my s–t because I’m moving on?” Cardi said during her Live. “Move on. Move on. Why can’t you move on?” “It’s no fun when Mama’s got the gun, right?” Cardi added. “Now we’re going to court war, right?”

E! News has reached out to reps for Cardi B and Offset for comment and hasn’t heard back. The on-and-couple have a tumultuous history, with Cardi announcing in December 2023 that she’d been “single for a minute.” However, they reunited in public multiple times in the months since.