Aadi Adeal suggests Neelam Munir remove her iconic beauty mark

Comedian and television host Aadi Adeal stirred up the conversation by advising renowned actress Neelam Munir to consider removing her distinctive mole located above her lip.

While discussing various topics, Adeal was asked for his thoughts on Neelam Munir, to which he playfully remarked, “If Neelam wants to attract my attention, she should remove the mole.” ?His comments came after host Faisal Qureshi highlighted the actress’s widespread admiration, emphasizing how an entire generation is enamoured with Munir’s signature beauty mark, often referred to as her ‘Til.’

Adeal, however, seemed unfazed by the general public’s affection for the mole, asserting, “People are crazy about this ‘Tal’, not me.” ?He suggested that if Neelam Munir were to remove her mole, it could potentially give her a fresh new look, altering her overall appearance.

Furthering his whimsical advice, Adeal mentioned that should Munir choose to remove her mole, she could always opt for artificial ones later, humorously implying that she could curate her appearance as she pleased.

Neelam Munir’s mole has been a defining feature of her beauty, often celebrated by fans and fellow showbiz personalities alike. Many have praised her unique look, attributing part of her charm to this very mole. ?Adeal’s comments, however, marked a departure from the generally positive discourse surrounding her beauty, leaving some fans puzzled.