Mandy welcomes third baby with Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore is now mom to her own Big Three. The This Is Us star and her husband Taylor Goldsmith-who tied the knot in 2018-welcomed their third child together, a baby girl.

“Lou is here!” she captioned a Sept. 25 Instagram photo of holding her newborn while gazing up at her husband, “Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are.” She continued, “Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 and soaking in every moment of this special time.”

Mandy announced her pregnancy in a May 31 Instagram post that featured their two sons-August “Gus” Harrison, 3, and Oscar “Ozzie” Bennett, 21 months-wearing shirts that said, “Big” and “Middle,” respectively. “Sometimes life imitates art,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption, referring to her character on the NBC drama who has two sons and a daughter. “The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”

Mandy had previously expressed being open to add a third little one into their family. “Truth be told, I haven’t shut the door on a larger family,” she told E! News in March 2023. “I don’t know what my husband is thinking. I know right now, he’s sort of like, ‘Whaaat? That’s crazy! It’s so hard.’ And it is. It’s so hard. It’s non-stop, all hands on deck right now. So maybe, perhaps. but I don’t know.”

After all, her oldest son has proudly stepped into the role of big brother and he and Ozzie are more than just siblings-they’re best friends. “Gus is like a superb big brother,” the Walk to Remember actress continued. “He relishes that role. He’s not super jealous. Once Ozzie got here, he was just super protective of him. He understands how fragile Ozzie is. He wants to cuddle him. It’s very sweet.”

But for Mandy, pregnancy hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows as she’s shared insight into her experience with melasma. But through it all, the “Candy” singer has championed the resilience that comes with motherhood. “I honestly don’t know if you can do it all but as a mom, as a working mom, I’m trying my level best,” she explained to E!.