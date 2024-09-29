Muhammad Yusuf resigns from Pakistan cricket team selection committee

Muhammad Yusuf, a member of the Pakistan national cricket team’s selection committee, has officially resigned from his post.

Citing personal reasons, Yusuf submitted his resignation, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket.

In his statement, Yusuf said, “It was a matter of pride to serve the Pakistan team, and I am proud to have contributed to its success.” He expressed confidence in the talent and dedication of the players, wishing the team continued success in their future endeavors.

Yusuf, a celebrated former cricketer, thanked his colleagues and wished the national team further achievements in the upcoming challenges.

He tweeted: “I announce my resignation as a selector for the Pakistan cricket team due to personal reasons. Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket.

“I have immense faith in the talent and spirit of our players, and Wish our team all the best as they continue to strive for greatness.”