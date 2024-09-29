Irfan Asghar bags Asian Master Squash C’ship title

Pakistani player Group Captain (R) Irfan Asghar has won the 6th Asian Master Squash Championship 2024 held at Macau, China. He dominated the final by defeating Korean Ryun Hoe Koo by scoring 3-0 to clinch the title. Final score remained as 11-6, 11-4 and 14-12, said a press release. Both times (in 2010 and 2024), it is Group Captain (R) Irfan Asghar who has won the title for the country. Presently, he is Director Academies, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and emerged as a role model for the potential young players of the Pakistan. This is a big win for Pakistan and Irfan Asghar.