Authoritarian Trends

BJP’s confidence about securing an outright majority (400 paar) for the third time in a row in polls held in June faltering in the face of resignation felt by voters in India had given the minority groups some relief.

With cautious optimism, many went so far as to hope for the coalition government to tone down the divisive rhetoric and force the Modi administration to address human rights issues that have long been neglected. However, more than three months later and nicely tucked under the guise of a colourful vendetta about development and empowerment, New Delhi still operates with its previous approach.

Recently, a Kashmiri representative once again appealed to the UN Rights Council, highlighting the ongoing suffering of people in Indian-occupied Kashmir due to severe military repression and constitutional terrorism. This stands in stark contrast to the claims made by PM Modi during his recent appearance in New York.

As the entire government machinery uses its clout to downplay credible reports highlighting rampant human rights abuses, they have nothing to offer when questioned about the toothless human rights commission or the fact that their far-right leadership treats anyone who dares dissent as a sworn enemy.

Between cracking down on non-profit organisations or dismissing concerns from international peacekeeping bodies, Mr Modi may think that his hollow words about fostering the success of humanity would give him a clean slate, but as was evident from the deafening protest in a reception hosted for him by the Indian community, his aura of invincibility stands pierced. Much, much sooner than he might be ready, his shenanigans would be challenged by human rights defenders.

If until now, President Biden’s silence on anti-minority practices in India reflects a greater sense of impunity, emboldening the BJP government to keep its discriminatory agenda against Muslims alive and kicking, that day is not far when the global community, largely driven by home-grown pressures, would demand the Indian government to respect the human rights of all Indians. That FATF – a global watchdog known for its undue support of India – called for a critical need for “high-priority” actions to ensure civil society is not unnecessarily harassed suggests the wheels of change have already been set in motion. *