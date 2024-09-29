Pride of Pakistan

The Pakistan Army is a disciplined institution where appointments and postings follow an established procedure. Outstanding performance is rewarded, while poor performance is reprimanded. Institutional appointments are neither made based on anyone’s wishes nor does anyone remain in a position beyond their allotted time. This means that one can only hold a position for a specific period, with no exceptions.

Everyone fulfils their duties according to a prescribed method and serves the country by safeguarding it.

The uniform is the pride of the Pakistan Army, and it is the soldiers of this army who sacrifice their lives for the soil of this country while wearing this uniform. The courage to lay down their lives, along with their uniforms, has always been present in the soldiers and officers of our army.

These soldiers in uniform consider the soil of the country to be a part of their bodies, and the ISI, which is associated with this great army, is also an institution of the same nature.

Pakistan’s intelligence agency, the ISI, has recently appointed Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik as its head, and he will assume his new responsibilities on September 30. Lieutenant General Asim Malik is currently serving as the Adjutant General at GHQ. He has previously commanded an infantry division in Balochistan and an infantry brigade in Waziristan. He has also been awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour during his course and has served as the Chief Instructor at the National Defence University and as an instructor at the Command and Staff College in Quetta. According to reports, Lieutenant General Asim Malik is the first PhD holder to assume the position of ISI chief. He earned his PhD from the National Defence University (NDU) on a topic related to Pakistan-US relations, reflecting his vision. Lieutenant General Asim Malik is also a graduate of Fort Leavenworth and the Royal College of Defence Studies, and he has been awarded the Sword of Honour in his course. Lieutenant General Asim Malik belongs to a military family; his father, Ghulam Muhammad, also served as a Lieutenant General and was the Corps Commander of Rawalpindi. He was a great soldier who served the country, and now this duty is being carried out by the next generation, reflecting the family’s love for the nation.

Since General Asim Malik is now taking on the leadership of ISI, a position every soldier of the Pakistan Army dreams of, it is a prestigious agency that has kept India sleepless. This institution safeguards the country by thwarting the unseen plots and conspiracies of the enemy on an invisible front. In any country, the intelligence agency holds great importance because the stronger and more active the intelligence agency, the stronger the defence of the country. At present, almost all countries in the world have established intelligence agencies that work to protect their respective nations and thwart the enemy’s plans.

However, the name of Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI, stands above them all, acknowledged even by enemies, who have declared ISI as the best intelligence agency in the world. Protecting national interests, focusing on matters related to political and social interests, and advising the military are the primary duties of this institution.

In addition, protecting the country from enemy elements both domestically and abroad, especially in combating terrorism, is also part of this institution’s responsibilities. The enemy has always kept an eye on our intelligence agency. In the past, the enemy has carried out covert attacks, to which ISI has responded with a fitting reply. It was ISI that raised the flag of success on numerous fronts, from defeating the Soviet Union to countering India’s negative propaganda. ISI has played a crucial role in protecting Pakistan’s core national interests. In this regard, ISI has played a prominent role in the Kashmir policy, Pakistan’s nuclear program, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and other matters.

Under the leadership of Lieutenant General Asim Malik, this institution will surely play a significant role in safeguarding the country and thwarting the enemies’ plots.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.