Pakistan rejects India’s allegations at UN forum as baseless, misleading

Responding to India at the debate titled ‘Leadership for Peace’ and held under the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the UN termed New Delhi’s allegations against Pakistan baseless and misleading.

“India continues to paddle a false narrative on this forum, relying on tactics of denial, distortion and deflection,” Pakistan Counsellor Gul Qaiser Sarwani stated on Friday.

India continued to sponsor terror activities not against just Pakistan but also in other countries, he said, adding that for decades, India had been the primary perpetrator, supporter and financer of terrorism.

Referring to Indian intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), as a terrorist franchise, he said it had gone global with assassinations and attempted murders of political dissidents on North American soil.

Earlier this month, General Counsel of pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, through his attorneys, had filed a civil lawsuit in the US Federal District Court against the Government of India and senior RAW officials for their “unprecedented attempt to assassinate a US citizen on US soil”.

Legal action has been initiated at United States District Court, New York, by Pannun and his lawyers against the Indian government and senior officials of Indian intelligence agency – namely, Ajit Doval, Samant Goel, Vikram Yadav and Nikhil Gupta.

‘This scheme was foiled when the hitmen Gupta hired turned out to be undercover federal agents.

The Pakistan counsellor said India’s sponsorship of terrorist organisations such as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had led to the loss of thousands of innocent Pakistani lives.

Sarwani said Pakistan had shared irrefutable evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism with international community.

“The arrest and conviction of Kulbhushan Yadev, a serving Indian naval officer and an operative of India’s intelligence agency RAW, is irrefutable evidence of India’s state sponsored terrorism against Pakistan including targeted assassinations,” he said.

“India must end its state sponsored terrorism, cease its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and fulfil its obligations under international law,” the counsellor demanded.

Sarwani said the UNSC through numerous resolutions had called for a free and impartial plebiscite to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination.

“Under Article 25 of the UN Charter, India is obligated to implement these resolutions. However, instead of honouring its obligations, India has chosen the path of repression,” he added.

The Pakistan counsellor apprised the forum that India had deployed nearly one million soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ legitimate right.

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shed light on those facts, which might be uncomfortable for India but it remained the truth which India could not deny.

“India has once again resorted to the tactic of deflecting global attention from its own terror activities by raising baseless accusation of terrorism. It is ironic that the country which uses terrorism as an instrument of state policy against its neighbours attempts to point fingers at others,” he maintained.

However, these distortions could not alter the reality that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognised disputed territory, he said.