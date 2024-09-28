Pakistan all set to witness rare comet with naked eye today

Pakistan is all set to witness the Rare Comet (Tsuchinshan ATLAS) A3 through the naked on Sunday morning. Spokesperson of SUPARCO, Marya Tariq told APP that the comet, named Comet C/2023 (Tsuchinshan ATLAS) A3, is going to visit us after 80,000 years as it returns to the inner solar system, just passing a few million miles (25 million miles) from our home at closest approach. This comet is currently making the turn around the Sun and has become fairly bright to be visible with the naked eye. Many people across the world have already reported sighting it with the naked eye, including Pakistan. “If you are a night sky enthusiast and an early riser, now is the chance to have a glimpse of this beautiful visitor,” the spokesperson said. Currently, the comet rises around 4:45 AM and can be seen when it’s around 3-4 degrees altitude above the horizon until twilight sets in and it fades into the sunlight around 05:20 AM. To locate the comet, look a few degrees right of East, where the sun rises; one would be able to find it with his naked eyes, given the atmosphere is clear of any haze and the horizon is clearly visible. The comet will continue to be visible in the morning skies till October 03, and after that, it will start going down towards the Sun until it turns back around the Sun and becomes visible again in the evening sky from October 13 onwards.