Govt’s anti-electricity theft campaign leads to key results

The Pakistani government’s efforts to revive the national economy and address the electricity crisis have begun to show positive outcomes.

A nationwide crackdown on electricity theft has resulted in substantial financial recoveries and numerous arrests.

According to recent reports, authorities have recovered Rs. 118.93 billion and apprehended more than 85,330 individuals involved in power theft across the country. This week alone, relevant agencies collected over Rs. 3 billion from electricity pilferers in major cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta, and other areas.

In the current week of September, law enforcement agencies have arrested 687 individuals caught stealing electricity. These actions are part of a broader initiative to combat power theft and improve the country’s energy sector.

Officials from the concerned departments have expressed their determination to continue these operations until the complete eradication of electricity theft nationwide. This sustained effort aims to reduce losses in the power sector and contribute to the overall economic recovery of Pakistan. The campaign’s success demonstrates the government’s commitment to addressing longstanding issues in the energy sector and its impact on the national economy.