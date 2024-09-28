Six selling drugs to students arrested

Six suspects were arrested for selling drugs to students in educational institutions. According to the spokesperson of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), an effective crackdown is ongoing against elements selling drugs to students in educational institutions across the country and six suspects have been arrested from around educational institutions in five different operations in 24 hours. About 15kg of drugs worth more than Rs1.2 million have been recovered during various operations.

150 grams of hashish and 10 ecstasy tablets were recovered from the accused near Farash Town Islamabad. Similarly, 200 grams of hashish and 100 grams of ice were recovered from the accused near the university on Defense Road in Lahore.

2.4kg of hashish, 100 grams of ice and 50 ecstasy pills were recovered from the accused near the college on Canal Road Lahore. 96 bottles of liquor and 2kg of hashish were recovered from two suspects in Latifabad, Hyderabad. Similarly, 10kg of hashish was recovered from the accused in a raid near the university in Tondojam, Hyderabad.

The arrested accused have also confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions.