CJ IHC approves Justice Babar Sattar’s one month leave request

The Islamabad High Court has approved a one-month leave for Justice Babar Sattar. The notification was issued by Additional Registrar Ijaz Ahmed.

According to the notification, Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, Justice Amir Farooq, has sanctioned Justice Babar Sattar’s leave from September 30 to October 29. During this period, the cause list of his court has also been canceled.

The notification further clarified that during the two-month summer holidays, Justice Babar Sattar took only one month off, while he presided over cases for the remaining month.