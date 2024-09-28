Affectees of sector I-12 urge CDA Chairman for immediate assistance

Affectees of Capital Sector I-12 have made a heartfelt plea to the Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the recent demolition of their homes, which has left many families displaced and vulnerable. In a message shared with the media, Nafees Ahmad Mughal, a resident of Sector I-12, expressed the despair felt by the community: “The houses in our area have been demolished, rendering us helpless. We were promised plots in exchange for our homes, but so far, no positive response has been received.” The demolitions have affected not just the adults but also children, elderly, and women, forcing them to live under the open sky and seek refuge wherever they can. Many families are struggling to cope with the loss of their ancestral lands and the disruption of their lives.