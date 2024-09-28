Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity through modern technology

Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, has said that the future of the global economy is closely linked to agriculture, livestock, and e-commerce.

He emphasized that Pakistan could achieve economic prosperity by leveraging modern technology in the fields. During a visit to an agricultural farm of a progressive farmer, Mumtaz Khan Manais in Mailsi, accompanied by Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan and Deputy Commissioner Vehari Asif Hussain Shah, he highlighted the potential of South Punjab to bolster the economy through these sectors. He noted that the South Punjab Secretariat had submitted various recommendations to the Punjab government for review and to formulate a strategy for implementation.

Rabbani stressed the importance of adopting regenerative agriculture in South Punjab for sustainable development and efficient irrigation water use. This approach aims to enhance yields through advanced techniques while conserving water and preserving soil fertility. He pointed out that crop yields in South Punjab fall significantly short of global standards but could be doubled or even more with modern farming practices, particularly for crops such as wheat, tomatoes, and mangoes. The application of advanced technology and high-quality seeds is crucial to achieving these goals.

He also highlighted the significant demand for green chili in China and other countries, which can be processed into pickles and sauces to boost profits. Similarly, sunflower is vital for oil production and by-products, with access to premier markets being essential. He explained that potato production and profitability can be improved by utilizing quality seeds, establishing cold chains, and employing mechanized facilities.