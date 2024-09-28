Fazal Moqeem elected President SCCI

Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan have been elected unopposed as president, senior vice president and vice president respectively in the election of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for the year 2024-26.

This was announced by the Election Commission during its meeting held here at the chamber house on Saturday.

Members of the election commission Malik Niaz Ahmad, Abdul Hakim Shinwari and Zarak Khan were present during the meeting.

According to the Chamber’s election commission, no nomination papers were submitted against Fazal Moqeem, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, therefore, all the office bearers were elected unopposed. The newly elected office bearers will take charge of their respective office on 1st October.

Under Trade Organization Rule 2013, Rule 18, Sub Rule 18, members of the newly elected executive committee of the SCCI had also given assent of Fazal Moqeem Khan, Abdul Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan as president, senior vice president and vice president of the chamber unopposed for next term.