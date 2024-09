The Cane Commissioner, Punjab on Saturday announced the sugar quota for export. The decision in this regard was taken at the federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee meeting. According to the announcement, sugar mills across the country will be allowed to export 100,000 metric tonnes of sweetener. The quota of sugar mills in Punjab has been fixed at 64 per cent followed by Sindh where it is at 30 per cent and KP where it is six per cent.